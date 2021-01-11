The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Uncertainty Principle’







Curious to learn some more news all about The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7? This episode carries with it the title of “The Uncertainty Principle,” and like tonight was a spotlight on Dr. Lim, we could be moving into one for Dr. Reznick. It’s a different sort of story than what she’s experienced before, largely because it revolves around a different sort of patient.

For a few more details now, let’s go ahead and share the Good Doctor season 4 episode 7 synopsis:

“The Uncertainty Principle” – Dr. Morgan Reznick discovers her patient’s wealth and obsession with extending his life is a dangerous mix that could end up costing more than he can afford on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So why is The Good Doctor focusing on some of these character-specific stories at the moment? A lot of it comes down to giving all of their cast specific moments in the sun, especially since Shaun has had so much story already. Also, we imagine that some of these plots are going to ultimately circle back to each other and be important in framing whatever the endgame looks like this season. Since we are still fairly early into the season, it’s hard to know exactly what that will be.

Ultimately, we imagine that Morgan is going to be far from the only character of note within this episode, but she is the focal point seemingly. With a case like this, she could likely lean on some other characters here and there for their expertise. For the time being, this is precisely what we’d expect.

