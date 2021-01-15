NCIS season 18 episode 5 sneak peek: Is Gibbs losing the Fornell case?







NCIS season 18 episode 5 is the second of two episodes who is airing on CBS this Tuesday, and this one is going to be huge for Gibbs and Fornell. For the better part of this season, Mark Harmon’s character has been working to uncover the truth behind the opioid ring that almost killed Tobias’ daughter.

Yet, is he any closer to finding answers or the person directly responsible? That is a little bit difficult to figure out right now, and it’s clear that Gibbs is running out of resources. The sneak peek below is evidence of that. In this, Vance hands over some bad news — there is no way that NCIS can investigate this case in an official capacity. There is no direct military connection and because of that, the right move is to hand the case over to the DEA. Not only that, but Gibbs seemingly hasn’t heard from Fornell in a really long time. (Vance even mentions that Fornell has been dark for the better part of three months.)

For some more NCIS video updates right now, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates and also view our full show playlist.

What is fascinating about this sneak peek is that we’re inching closer to a great unknown — a period of time after the events of “The Arizona.” We may not be fully there yet, but we’re getting closer. Also, Vance knows full well that Gibbs isn’t going to just abandon what he’s been working on when it comes to this case. It’s just becoming increasingly clear that he’s going to have to go in an unofficial capacity. He can tell the rest of the team, but what else can they do?

Ultimately, we’re preparing for all sorts of drama in this episode. More than likely, this is the biggest one we’ve seen in the Fornell story to date.

Related News – Check out a sneak peek for episode 4, the first of the two episodes to air

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







