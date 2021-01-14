NCIS season 18 episode 4 sneak peek: Bishop, Torres ask McGee for help







NCIS season 18 episode 4 is going to feature McGee in the Bahamas, and all signs point to this being a fun, totally-different sort of episode. It’s also one that poses some rather interesting questions of Sean Murray’s character.

Take, for example, this: Is he really interested in running a case while also trying to enjoy some time with Delilah? Well, the answer to that question is “no,” but he may recognize that he doesn’t have a lot of great alternative options.

With this in mind, we present to you below the latest sneak peek for what is coming on Tuesday. Bishop and Torres give Tim a call, and make it clear that he has access to a key part of their case that no one else does. At first, McGee tries to protest by claiming that Gibbs has an old military buddy in the Bahamas — but he’s not qualified to do the job. It makes a whole lot more sense for McGee to take this on himself, given that he is already down there, as opposed to another NCIS agent getting on a plane and heading over.

Will Delilah understand? Probably, given that she comes from a fairly similar line of work herself. With that being said, she may not be altogether thrilled out it. The point of the trip was for the two to get away from work, and yet, work is now finding them. We’ll have a chance to see the end result when this NCIS episode airs.

