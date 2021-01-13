NCIS season 18 episode 4 sneak peek: McGee and Delilah’s vacation!







NCIS season 18 episode 4 is poised to arrive after a long hiatus on Tuesday, and we’ve already gotten a good sense of what lies ahead. This episode is entitled “Sunburn,” and in addition to there being a case, there’s also going to be some relationship-based storytelling when it comes to McGee and Delilah.

What we know about the two of them entering this episode is quite simple: They are on vacation, and one of their primary goals is trying to find a way to get their relationship going full-steam-ahead again. They clearly still love each other, but are preoccupied with other parts of their lives. Think in terms of their kids or their jobs. That’s why Delilah makes a suggestion in the sneak peek below: They spend the rest of their time talking only about each other as opposed to anything else.

Well, as it turns out, that is far more difficult than it would at first seem. Why is that? A lot of it stems from the simple fact that these two characters spend so much of their time constantly thinking about their kids and their jobs. It’s a huge part of who they are, and they haven’t spent that time on themselves and their own relationships. It’s going to take a while to shift their thinking, and we’re not sure that they’re going to be able to once their work life starts to interrupt their vacation in a significant way.

