NCIS season 18 episode 4, 5 promo: Could Gibbs shoot Fornell?







Tonight CBS shared the first promo for NCIS season 18 episode 4, and episode 5 at the same time! There are two hours airing one right after the next, and we’ve got a sense that there is all sorts of big stuff happening. While the promo below is short, there is still a ton of big content in here.

Want some more news when it comes to NCIS in video form? Then be sure to check out our take on the most-recent episode below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates and check out our playlist.

So where do we begin? Let’s kick things off with what looks to be the culmination of the Gibbs/Fornell storyline. We know that Tobias has been intent on stopping the people responsible for supplying his daughter with drugs, but will he go too far? That seems to be the case based on the confrontation between him and Gibbs in the promo. Mark Harmon’s character has a gun pointed firmly at him, while Fornell notes that he’s come too far to have Gibbs blow his plan. This could also be tied to the incident at the airfield involving Gibbs and McGee that we saw back in the premiere.

There’s no guarantee that these two episodes will fully wrap up the Gibbs/Fornell arc, but it definitely does feel like we’re getting much closer to a conclusion than we’ve been in a while.

Oh, and we should mention that there could also be another crisis for Bishop in these episodes, as Torres suggests that Ellie may have been kidnapped. What’s going on there? It could be something that makes him more desperate than ever to get justice.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news and updates when it comes to NCIS

What do you think is coming up on NCIS season 18 episode 4 and 5?

Is there one story you’re the most excited to see? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







