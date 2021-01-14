Chicago PD season 8 episode 3: Did Upton and Halstead finally kiss?







On tonight’s new episode of Chicago PD, did the NBC show finally go ahead and give Upstead fans the moment they’ve long been waiting for?

We know that there are a lot of people out there who have been actively ‘shipping Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton for years, and the storyline tonight provided what was the perfect cocktail of events to get one of them to make a move. Think about it for a moment here: Upton was considering a departure for a more high-profile job, and the two of them had already shown so much vulnerability towards each other. It’s almost as though they’ve each recognized there are words they need to say to one another, but haven’t quite figured out either what those words are or the right way to go about saying them.

Yet, at the end of the episode tonight, they did. Upton opened the door slightly to Jay by indicating that she would want to stay in Chicago, in part, for him. She thought she was better at her job with him around, and at this point, we think Halstead started to take the initiative. The two kissed, and this serves as a very nice way to end the episode. It’s certainly taken us all long enough to get here!

Of course, the next big question is what happens with the two moving forward. When do they tell Voight, and does this change what they are able to do professionally? One thing that we appreciate is the show working at this point to make these two different from Lindsay and Halstead; back when Upton was introduced to the show, there were certainly concerns about a similar trajectory. It feels more like those can be washed away now.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on Chicago PD, including when it returns and what stories you can expect to see

What did you think about the big Halstead – Upton moment on Chicago PD tonight?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







