Chicago PD season 8 episode 4 return date: The ‘Unforgiven’ story

What gives with that? Well, it’s as simple as the fact that NBC wants to lean more into their inauguration coverage next week. There is no episode of anything One Chicago related on January 20, and the lineup will return on January 27. The irony is that the Chicago PD episode “Unforgiven” was originally meant to air tonight; it was pushed back at first due to the Capitol attack last week, and now the inauguration pushes it back even further. Rest assured, though, that this will be an episode well worth waiting for. It’s one that allows you to see a wide array of different, important stories, especially when it comes to how Samantha Miller wants to run things. Remember that we are still early in this season, and we don’t know a lot about her just yet.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 4 synopsis below:

01/27/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A cop is murdered and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer. Intelligence works hard to solve the case but Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story. TV-14

Ultimately, one of the things that we’re interested to see is the long-term development of Miller’s relationship with Intelligence. This is one of the things that Chicago PD does really well — they build slowly arcs that pay off big down the road. One of the best examples of that is the showdown that happened with Voight and Woods years ago. Given Voight’s own history, it still feels like he’s going to havfe to pay the metaphorical piper here at some point.

