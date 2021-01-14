Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 8: Deena’s husband’s role







Tomorrow night on MTV, prepare yourself to see Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 8 — an episode with plenty of comedy. Yet, there will also be a significant story backing a whole lot of it up.

If you’ve been up to date on the show for most of the season, then you know that one of the real focal points of the story is all about Angelina and Deena’s relationship. Can the two ever be in the same place in order to work some things out? There has been some resistance there, largely due to the fact that we’ve got Deena right smack in the middle of a lot of relationships. She doesn’t want to burn herself with JWoww or Snooki, but the guys would obviously like to have as much of their big family together as possible. Remember that Pauly wants to introduce his girlfriend Nikki to everyone! He clearly wants to ensure the timing is right to the best of his ability.

Ultimately, what makes the sneak peek below so much fun is how it’s focused largely on the guys trying to find a way to get to Deena through a very interesting source: Her husband Chris. We feel for Chris in a way — he’s going to be coaxed by the guys, and at the same time, he also has to figure out a way to be a barber for Vinny. Remember that since everyone has been quarantined for this season, that makes ordinary things like going to a barber all the more difficult.

Side note: Chris isn’t actually a barber, though he has at least some experience cutting hair. So did he figure out what to do? Watch the preview to find out…

A haircut from Deener’s Chris is 💲FREE.99 — that means no refunds, @VINNYGUADAGNINO! Meanwhile, the guys try to figure out where Deena’s head is at on tomorrow night’s #JSFamilyVacation. 👀 pic.twitter.com/W4Z4LxNUI7 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) January 13, 2021

