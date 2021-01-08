Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 8: Is Deena leaving?







Tonight on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4, we had the beginning of what’s sure to be a chaotic saga. To think, it started with something as innocuous as The Situation not realizing that he was having a conversation on-camera before sending a text message. In the immediate aftermath, Mike acted shocked that he got himself mixed up in some drama, but we don’t really know as of yet what will come from it.

After all, there are some pressing matters that have to be attended to before JWoww even enters the picture — that includes Pauly D’s new girlfriend Nikki (from Double Shot at Love) coming and having dinner with the group. He wants it to go over well, but also wants to ensure that there are some conversations between Deena and Angelina that happen first. That leads to him desperately trying to ensure that the two sit down and talk things out.

Here’s where we feel for Deena, since she’s put in an almost-impossible position. She wants to stay loyal to her other friends (you know, the ones still not speaking to Angelina), but also doesn’t want to grossly inconvenience anyone. That’s such a tough position to be in when she probably though such a conversation with Angelina wouldn’t happen at this point. We’re sure she knew it would happen eventually — just maybe not now.

Could all of this cause Deena to leave? The promo following tonight’s episode 7 seemed to suggest so … but promos can also be misleading at times. She could leave and then come back a minute later! No matter what happens, there’s only so long that this show can delay the inevitable. The drama with Angelina has to happen at some point, and we better all be prepared for it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

What do you want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







