This Is Us season 5 episode 7 spoilers: More teases on Kevin’s crisis







It’s hard to move on last night’s new episode of This Is Us given just how painful and emotional it was. Yet, the end of the story dictates it. In the closing minutes of the episode, Kevin indicated to Randall that he didn’t have time to talk, as he was rushing home from Vancouver to be with Madison. She was in labor, and this meant that he could potentially miss one of the most important events of his life.

Yet, it also looks like something more may have happened — the promo for what’s coming hinted at a car on fire, and a desperate Kevin trying to figure out what to do next.

So what happened to Kevin, and what can you expect to see? While there is no definite answer at the moment, here is some of what co-executive producer Kay Oyegun (who co-wrote and directed last night’s “Birth Mother”) had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

For Kevin, it’s always so exciting because it’s this journey of a boy-becoming-a- man story for him in a way that’s really cool. What awaits Kevin is a level of maturity that he’s going to have to take on — and I’m not even just talking about having children.

Before the end of this episode, we’re sure that we’ll have at least some closure on what’s going on with Kevin — after that, we can start to see more of what could bring the Big Three into each other’s orbit again. It feels like we’re still setting up something big.

What do you think is going to be coming on This Is Us season 5 episode 7?

