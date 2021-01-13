The Challenge season 36 episode 5 video: The aftermath of Fessy’s move







The Challenge season 36 episode 5 is coming onto MTV tomorrow, and let’s just say that Fessy is in a bad place. He’s betrayed a lot of people in the house in the aftermath of the Nelson decision, and it’s going to take a lot of damage control to fix this.

Well, here is the problem: Is Fessy really capable of such damage control? We know that he’s an exceptional physical player, but there is something to be said for his social and strategic know-how. He had to imagine that Cory would be mad at him, and he almost certainly is! In the sneak peek below Cory challenges Fessy on the decision that he made, and tries to call him out on exactly what he did. In Cory’s mind, all Fessy cares about is Fessy.

What makes things all the more frustrating here is that clearly, there were some other options. Take, for example, the fact that Josh was practically begging to go down, since it looked liked it was going to be a physical challenge and he is more than capable of doing well in some of those. It wouldn’t be a season of The Challenge without Josh blowing up on someone and that is precisely what is happening here. Once again, Fessy is accused of being selfish and he’s having a hard time convincing people otherwise.

Because this is a long season and there’s a good many challenges left, Fessy should be concerned about the aftermath of what happened. If there’s one thing he has going for him, though, it’s that someone else is more than capable of screwing over their own game and making it so that not a lot of people trust them. Then again, it’s never a good thing when you become reliant on other people screwing up more so than being able to help yourself.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Challenge season 36 episode 5?

After a brutal battle between “friends” Nelson & Fessy, all eyes are directed to Fessy for what the house is calling to be the ULTIMATE selfish betrayal against Nelson and his close counterparts. 😱 #TheChallenge36: Double Agents is all-new tomorrow, at 8/7c only on @MTV 💥 pic.twitter.com/uti8T6JyjS — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) January 12, 2021

