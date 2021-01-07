The Challenge season 36 episode 5 preview: After that betrayal…







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to get a sense of what’s coming on The Challenge season 36 episode 5 next week? Well, we think it’s going to be hard to top the elimination tonight. Fessy versus Nelson was absolutely thrilling, and that started with the huge collision at the start of it.

With Nelson now gone, it does look as though there are a lot of people gunning for Fessy moving forward. Cory even vowed at the end of the episode in order to get revenge, so we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not that actually happens.

The first order of business moving forward is seeing what’s going to be happening with everyone who was burned on the show tonight. Ultimately, a lot of alliances you would’ve assumed were there are now more or less gone.

So what are we going to see coming up? The preview tonight showcased another super-intense task that involving jumping from high heights — oh, and there is a lot more chaos happening behind the scenes, as well.

What do you want to see on The Challenge season 36 episode 5?

