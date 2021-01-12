





Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? We’re going to have a chance to answer that within this article, and finally share some more details all about what lies ahead!

Let’s start, as per usual, with handing down some of the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. Yet, with that being said, we can at least tell you now that this is the final week you’ll be stuck dealing with such a hiatus. There is a new installment coming next week entitled “Anonymous,” and we’ve got the full synopsis below with details on what lies ahead:

“Anonymous” – The team searches for a young woman who is heading down a deadly path of vengeance, using ties to an online radical conspiracy organization to further her cause. Also, Barnes must make a life-changing decision, finding it hard to not let the dark side of her job affect her, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The story for Barnes is perhaps the most important here, largely because it does shine a light on one of the more difficult parts of the job. Just think about it like this — when you work for the FBI, one of the things you’re constantly dealing with is trauma. You’re seeing and hearing about terrible things almost constantly, and there is a chance that this pain can consume you. Or, it’s possible that your thirst for justice becomes such that you start to venture down into vigilante territory. There are a lot of roadblocks that can come up all around you and in the end, you have to prepare yourselves for anything and everything. It’s not always easy, but it’s something that you do have to prepare yourself for.

