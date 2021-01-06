Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? The show’s January schedule







Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer, or some details on what’s to come, we’ve got you covered.

With that being said, though, we can’t exactly say that the news that we’re handing down is good. There is no new episode of the series tonight, and there’s not going to be a new one next week, either. The show is returning on Tuesday, January 19, and the one thing that we can give you right now is the title: “Anonymous.” What is this a reference to? We do have questions about that and if it is a nod to the famous group Anonymous, but we’ll have to wait and see on it. In general, though, you have to imagine that this episode will be intense. One of the things that FBI: Most Wanted does so effectively is make almost every single episode into its own little mini-movie that can be watched at any given time.

Beyond the January 19 installment, we can also tell you that there is another episode coming on Tuesday, January 26. Alas, we can’t tell you too much about it as of yet — there is no episode title out there, and nor is there a synopsis for either of these January episodes. We’re sure that details will start coming out over the next couple of weeks, and it’s possible that on January 12, you could start to see some early promos for the show’s 2021 return.

In general, though, FBI: Most Wanted keeps rolling along. While it doesn’t receive some huge amount of promotion, it’s clearly doing enough to keep its viewers engaged week after week. We don’t see that changing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you want to see on FBI: Most Wanted over the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







