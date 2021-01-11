





After a long wait CBS finally revealed some of the first details all about MacGyver season 5 episode 5, and it’s absolutely enough to raise eyebrows. With the title being “Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO,” it immediately makes you think of Jack Dalton. George Eads’ character was a former series regular — hardly someone you can forget about.

Today, we’re going to couple that title with the attached synopsis, and let’s just say that it’s a little concerning:

“Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO” – Using a cryptic postcard as their only clue, Mac and the team must solve a fallen friend’s final case and bring him justice, on MACGYVER, Friday, Jan. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is Jack the “fallen friend”? It’s not 100% confirmed, but Eads is not listed as a member of the guest cast and his death would add a real sense of tension and resolve to the story. Mac’s partnership with Jack was well-documented, and Riley had a personal bond with him that extended beyond just the Phoenix Foundation. That would make them want to fight harder in order to ensure that justice is served.

We will be sad if Jack is killed off-screen — there’s no way to deny that. We had always hoped when Eads departed that there was at least a chance he could come back on the air a little bit later for a guest appearance here and there. Yet, if that wasn’t possible, this may have been the best option for the character to have an emotional impact on the cast … provided that he is really the “fall friend.” There are some other contacts that the Phoenix Team has run into over the years that could be the mystery person. We just assume it’s someone we’ve met on the series before because otherwise, what would the final impact be?

