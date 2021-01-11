MacGyver season 5 episode 6 spoilers: A look back at quarantine







We know that for the most part, MacGyver season 5 is taking place following the events of the global pandemic. With that being said, the show is still going to be looking back at it here and there.

Want more evidence of this? Then check out some of the early details we’ve got on the upcoming January 22 episode, which is going to be set back during the original stay-at-home order. Why go back in time here? Well, it could be in part as a means to show more of the characters’ journey. Also, there could be a few different stories that end up playing a part in the long-term future of the show. We’re also sure that the writers wanted to show what it was like for the characters living through this; while they will showcase the seriousness of the situation, at the same time we doubt that this is meant to be dark or depressing. The tone that you’ve come to love from MacGyver over the years will still be there.

Want more? Then we suggest that you check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance” – During COVID-19’s first stay-at-home order, as Mac, Bozer and Riley quarantine together, they try to stop a crime in progress at their neighbor’s house. Also, Russ’ romantic fling takes on a longer and more complicated turn when they quarantine together, on MACGYVER, Friday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As of right now, the Russ story is the one that we’re the most inquisitive about in terms of how it could play out long-term. This is one of those stories that should offer something for everyone, and because it is set in the past, we at least know everyone will make it through. Isn’t that reassuring at least on some levle?

