American Idol season 19 promo: Luke Bryan’s getting emotional…







For everyone out there excited to check out American Idol season 19, there is some good stuff coming on Valentine’s Day! It’s a whole new season, and that means new opportunities for great performances and memorable moments.

For more American Idol video coverage, be sure to watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for some other coverage.

In the video below, you can see at least one memorable moment for judge Luke Bryan as a contestant’s audition leads to him tearing up. The full preview is a minute long, and over the course of it you get to hear a lot of fantastic performers hit the stage. That’s one of the things that we do continue to love about this show — the focus on the individual singers. It’s not always about the celebrities and what they have to say. We mean that as no offense to Bryan, Katy Perry, or Lionel Richie — it’s just that American Idol has always been the show that it is because of its emphasis on the contestants first.

This upcoming season should at least look and feel reasonably close to the American Idol that you’ve come to know and love over the years. There will be a number of necessary precautions in place due to the global pandemic; yet, there are still going to be in-person auditions and you will see direct interaction. This at least makes the show different than it was during the live performance shows for most of season 18. (We’re hoping there will be an in-person element to the live shows, but we’re going to have to wait and see.)

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to American Idol 19

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Idol season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







