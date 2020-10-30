American Idol season 19 preview brings out the Halloween scares







It’s true that you are going to be waiting a good while in order to see American Idol season 19 — yet, we can at least offer a new preview behind the scenes below!

This new video is very much themed around the Halloween holiday — which of course makes sense, given that it is right around the corner. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie have all been working on new episodes for a little while now — the set above is them at their new socially-distanced environment. They are watching people perform from afar, while also working to ensure that they stay safe in the process.

The biggest thing that they have to fear this time around? Typical things like questions as to whether or not the set is haunted. That’s the focus of this preview, which is silly and obviously edited to be as over-the-top as possible. We do think that it does accomplish precisely what it sets out to do — give us a good sense that the humor and rapport between the judges is the same. Also, we’re confident that they are probably just happy to be out of the house for a little while.

Remember that the new season of American Idol will be here in 2021 — and of course, we’ll have some more updates as we inch ever closer to the show airing.

