NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 video: Fatima, Rountree’s future







Sunday night’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 is going to be important for a lot of different reasons — it all depends on the characters.

For Fatima and Rountree, it looks as though a lot of it is going to be about their future. With that in mind, we suggest that you look at the new sneak peek below. In this, you see the two talking about a lot of things that are going on in the world — namely, police violence and the distrust that is out there for people in law enforcement. Even if Fatima and Rountree each do what they do the right way, there is a current that they have to swim against. It’s not difficult.

With that being said, the two of them recognize that there is a lot of work to be done, and they are only two people. Luckily, they work with a lot of other good people and together, they can do what they can to set a good standard. Rountree and Fatima also recognize that they represent the future generation at NCIS, and they want to set the right example and push things in the right direction.

In the end, it remains to be seen just how much the story for these two will factor into everything else in this episode, but it’s beneficial to learn where these two characters’ heads are at as we start to inch ever closer to the long-term future of the show.

We know that there are a lot of characters that NCIS: LA tend to service week in and week out — luckily, we think that Rountree and Fatima have found their way into the mix quite nicely, and each one of them does bring quite a bit to the table.

