NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Kensi consoles Deeks







Sunday night’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 is right around the corner, and things are going to get emotional. The current state for Marty Deeks almost dictates it.

Think about everything that has happened to Eric Christian Olsen’s character as of late — he made some tough decisions with the bar, he was laid off from the LAPD, and in order to even start from the bottom of NCIS, he has to go into training. Once he’s there, we’re going to be seeing him undergo his fair share of hardship. He’s far older than some of the other applicants, and while he’s in pretty good shape, he’s still having a hard time keeping up with everyone else.

In tough times, we know Deeks relies on Kensi for support — that is going to be precisely what he does in this episode. In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about. He’s going to speak to her about what he’s dealing with and some of his challenges, and she does her best to remind him of everything that they’ve been through already. She also conjures up the name “Party Marty,” which is a persona that Deeks has not adopted in at least 20 years.

We think that this episode is going to serve as a fantastic reminder of some of why fans love Deeks and Kensi so much. These two characters have a devoted following because they are willing to be so vulnerable with each other. They’ll tell each other about what’s on their mind and what they’re afraid of. There’s a reason why Deeks tells Kensi to be safe before hanging up the phone — the two clearly recognize some of the dangers of the job.

