NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 spoilers: A familiar face is back







In case you did not know already, NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 is entitled “Love Kills.” It’s also going to feature the return of someone you haven’t seen in a while.

First and foremost, you are going to be seeing Mariela Garriga back on the show for the first time in a little while. What will Pietra Rey bring to the table this time around? We’ve got questions about that, but also questions around Erik Palladino coming back as Vostanik Sabatino. One of the good things about NCIS: Los Angeles is that they have a familiar stable of guest stars, and they can bring them back at any point. The only real twist is that there are more protocol that everyone has to go through before they can be seen on-screen.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Love Kills” – When NCIS investigates the murder of a man about to reveal the source of a massive counterfeiting operation, an old acquaintance becomes their prime suspect and reveals the true reason for her return. Also, Deeks struggles during training to become an official NCIS agent, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time Sunday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Seeing Deeks struggle at training is not going to be the biggest overall surprise in the world, mostly because he’s going to be so out of his element. He knows how to work and function in the field, but this isn’t exactly a clear parallel to that world. Also, Deeks is going to be in there training with people who are significantly younger to him. That is going to be a challenge in its own way, since they may just have an energy that biologically he doesn’t.

