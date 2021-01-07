Star Trek: Discovery season 3 finale: Michael Burnham’s new role







As we approached the end of Star Trek: Discovery season 3, we long wondered what the future would be for Michael Burnham. Sonequa Martin-Green’s character went on quite a journey this season, whether it be a new time period to a relentless struggle to save the Federation. She certainly had to operate outside of the rules here and there, and said goodbye to some who had great personal value to her.

Yet, the journey ended on Thursday’s finale in a way that perhaps made the most sense: Burnham is the new captain of the Discovery. In a way, we felt like this is where the show has been going from the start, given that most Star Trek series revolve around captains — Discovery broke the mold by not having Michael in that position right away. At one point, she even doubted her position in Starfleet altogether. The words of Philippa Georgiou before her departure earlier this season certainly held value to Burnham, as did others within the finale.

Remember that Burnham achieving this role in the finale was not a result of her just rising up and snagging it. She was recommended and supported for it, in part because of her heroism in ensuring that the Federation. She was a hero, and much like other heroes in the greater Star Trek universe, she is rewarded for it. That is a part of the full-circle nature of this series and it’s something that we often appreciate. In other shows, we don’t always see characters rewarded for some of their actions.

Do we think that Burnham’s captaincy moving forward is going to be sunshine and roses? Not exactly. There are still chances for trouble and she has to be prepared for it. Yet, after all that she went through this season plus the show’s new era, we’re happy to see something at the end of the finale that feels like the culmination of a journey.

