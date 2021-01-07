Star Trek: Discovery season 4 premiere date hopes at CBS All Access







Following today’s finale, it makes sense to want a Star Trek: Discovery season 4 premiere date more or less immediately. How could you not? The season 3 story absolutely ended in a way that set the stage for more — we won’t spoil anything here, though, in the event that you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet.

For now, just know this: There is another season coming down the road! As a matter of fact, new episodes are already in production in Toronto — because of the filming location, the series is not subject to some of the shutdowns that have impacted things here in the Los Angeles area. Of course, filming does not mean that the show will be back soon — for the time being, we’re anticipating a premiere at some point in the fall. Once production is concluded, it will still take a good bit of time to edit and piece these stories together. The visual effects for this series of course take a good bit of time.

There is one thing worth noting beyond the premiere date, and that is that CBS All Access will soon be going by a different name. A rebrand is coming soon where it will be Paramount+, and a home for content across much of the ViacomCBS family of networks. The Star Trek programming that you have now will still be there, alongside a number of other shows.

We imagine that later this year, we’ll get some more specific news on Star Trek: Discovery season 4, whether it be a new trailer or information on casting. Remember that there are also some more series out there within this universe, whether it be Star Trek: Picard or the spin-off featuring Michelle Yeoh, who departed Discovery earlier this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Star Trek: Discovery

What do you most want to see when it comes to Star Trek: Discovery season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: CBS All Access.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







