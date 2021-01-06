This Is Us season 5 episode 5: Chrissy Metz on Kate’s big Marc decision







Tonight’s This Is Us season 5 episode 5 seemed to bring Kate Pearson something that she has long been hoping to have: Closure. She had a chance to confront Marc in the present, tell her how she felt about his abusive actions in the past, and then put all of the pain on him rather than the other way around.

For some more This Is Us video coverage, be sure to watch our new review of tonight’s new episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

There is one question that we’re sure people are wondering after that encounter, though, and it’s this — was Kate planning to tell Marc about the abortion? It never came out, but she went all the way to San Diego in order to confront him. There was clearly an opportunity there, and Chrissy Metz tells Entertainment Weekly that personally, she feels like that was an intention her character had before seeing that he hadn’t changed:

Yeah. I think that she probably was going to share that, only to just say, “This is really what happened.” But it’s not even worth it. You can’t [draw water] from an empty well, you know? He had nothing to give her, aside from an answer of who he’s always shown her that he was. I do think that she had the intention of telling him when she was a teenager before she went through the procedure, but then she just realized — and I’m so grateful, I’m so glad —he wouldn’t even be able to support her in anything that she decided, no matter what the decision was. So she was strong enough then to say, “Yeah, I gotta go.” And I do think that she had an intention of telling him when she confronted him at the music store, but then again [it] just affirmed that she already knew who he was.

At this point, we don’t think that we ever need to see Marc on the show again — Kate’s been able to get what she wants off her back now, and she can start to move forward and heal. Is it possible that Marc somehow comes back and torments her more? It’s possible, but it’s hard to know given how little else is clear about his life now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now, including a preview for what lies ahead

Do you think that tonight’s This Is Us episode closed the door on the Kate – Marc story for good?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back around to get some further news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







