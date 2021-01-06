This Is Us season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The tale of Randall’s birth mother







This Is Us season 5 episode 6 is airing on NBC next week, and it carries with it the title of “Birth Mother.” We don’t think we have to tell you all that much in terms of what this story will be about. It’s been known (and hyped) for a good while that we’re going to be learning more about Laurel, and that was cemented further in the closing seconds of tonight’s episode. Randall seems to be on a journey to Louisiana, where he will meet up with Hai and understand more of who is mother is.

(Hopefully, Randall chooses to do this safely — that’s the big concern we’ve got since the show is writing in the global pandemic.)

Beyond the title and this short synopsis, NBC isn’t giving you all that much in advance in terms of what lies ahead here: “01/12/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Randall uncovers new truths about his past. TV-14.”

What we’re hoping that Randall learns over the course of this episode is simply how to find more peace with his past. As far as Hai knew, William Hill did not lie to his son or betray him — he legitimately thought Laurel was dead. Yet, there are still other questions. Why didn’t Laurel ever look for him, or at the very least, look for William? What did she do in the decades leading up to her death? There are a lot of different things worth wondering about, and this episode should serve as a chance to explore a lot of them.

