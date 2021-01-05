This Is Us season 5 episode 5 spoilers: What does Kate tell Toby?







Tonight on This Is Us season 5 episode 5, the NBC series is going to finally answer a key question. After all, we’re going to learn the truth about Kate’s past.

At the end of episode 4, we learned that the character was pregnant due to some test results. (It’s already been revealed that the ovulation kit spotted in that episode was just a production mistake.) What was a little more unclear, meanwhile, was just what happened with that pregnancy. There were only a few different options that felt realistically possible, given that Kate had already indicated that no one, including her mother Rebecca, was aware of what happened.

In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, Kate confirms to Toby that she had an abortion, and she noted that she was nowhere ready to be a mom at that time. Not only that, but she recognized that she could not be tied to Marc for the rest of her life. She refers to it as the hardest decision that she’s ever made, and we imagine it was made so much harder by the fact that she had to make it alone.

So what was Toby’s reaction? We do think that he was supportive of her, but he does also have questions. Why didn’t she tell him before now? The two have been immersed in the process of talking about pregnancies for years, so we understand why he would feel like there were some conversations that they would’ve had on the subject already. Yet, she counters by explaining how difficult it was to deal with at the age of 18 — by the end of the preview, we do think he understands.

What do you think will happen with This Is Us season 5 episode 5 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, stick around for some other updates, as we’ll have them in due time. (Photo: NBC.)

