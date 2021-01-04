This Is Us season 5: EP settles pregnancy test, ovulation kit debate







Typically within the world of This Is Us, it takes a long time for us to get answers on any specific subject. With that being said, though, the producers were kind enough to settle one question now: Was Kate holding a pregnancy test or an ovulation kit in the past at the end of this past episode?

Over the past month and a half, there has been a lot of confusion as to whether Kate was confirming that she was pregnant, or that she was trying to get pregnant. The box that she pulled out had “ovulation kit” on it, but the reveal was set up in a way to suggest that she was pregnant. One theory that we had was that she found out she was ovulating, got pregnant, and the final test revealed that later.

In the end, though, the answer to this entire situation is rather simple: It was just a screw-up on the part of the production staff. Here’s what executive producer Isaac Aptaker had to say to Entertainment Weekly on the subject:

“It’ll be good to put it to bed because our fans are so awesome and pick up on every little hint … As soon as we saw that people were misinterpreting, of course it drove us crazy. So let the record officially show: That was [meant to be] a pregnancy test box.

“This one, unfortunately, was just a casualty of how absolutely impossible it has been to make television this year … Despite the dozens of people who stared at that scene countless times before it went to air, we were all just so fried from all of the COVID [filming conditions] that we missed that one.”

So moving forward, our attention showed be focused on Kate in the past as though she is pregnant, presumably with Marc’s baby. We know that the character is returning in a big way for Tuesday’s new episode. No matter what happens with the two, we have to imagine there being some painful stories coming for Kate. Nobody seems to know anything at all about what happened in her past.

