Power Book IV: Force spoilers: Joseph Sikora teases Tommy’s journey







Following the Power Book II: Ghost finale this past weekend, the future of Tommy Egan on Power Book IV: Force is perhaps clearer than ever. We know that the character is getting out of New York and now, he has less of a reason to return than ever. He promised that he wouldn’t kiss Tariq and with Tasha in witness protection, she’s probably not going to end up in the Big Apple anytime soon. A lot of his loose ends there are as tied up as they’re ever going to be.

We know that Tommy’s got his own spin-off coming now in the aforementioned Force, which hopefully will be filming this year. There’s still a ton of mystery with this show, given that we don’t know any cast members beyond him or even what the narrative structure is going to be.

Luckily, we at least have the fantastic Joseph Sikora to give us a few more details. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what the actor teed up when it comes to his preparation for the new show:

Can Tommy survive? When I’ve been doing my due diligence and research and actually going to where we’re going to be filming, I ask cops and robbers, “How would Tommy survive? How would this guy from out of town survive in these new streets?” And I think that it’s going to take all facets of Tommy that we’ve built up to until now to not only survive but to potentially thrive — and to potentially leave. You don’t know if it’s going to be one city and then another city and if he’s going to keep bopping or what connections need to be made. But what does need to happen is that we need to see how fast or how slow Tommy analyzes and adapts to a new situation. Is gangster the same all over America? Or is there a specific gangster out of New York? Is that able to adapt? I think we’re going to have a lot of Capone references.

Power Book IV would be a pretty short-lived series if Tommy dies in the premiere, so he’s going to find a way. But can he do it without any help? We’re still hoping that his old pal 2-Bit will eventually track him down — he was a part of Book II in his own way, though the character inexplicably was MIA for the final episodes.

