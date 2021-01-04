Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Will Naturi Naughton, Tasha return?







When you think about the end of Power Book II: Ghost season 1, you would think there was a sense of finality to Tasha’s story. Think about it — she got out of prison, and thanks largely to Tariq’s decision at the end, she is now in witness protection.

There is a scenario that you can play out here where Tasha is just off somewhere and we never see her again. That could still happen, but we don’t have 100% confirmation at present that Naturi Naughton is leaving the series. There is still that outside chance that she could be coming back in the future.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner/creator Courtney Kemp had the following to say about Tasha, and it certainly seems as though she is leaving the door open:

What I will just preview a little bit is that Tariq has done this thing, he’s made a decision to save her life, but he will have no control over where she is or what she’s doing. So, when we get to the beginning of Season 2, there’s definitely a feeling from Tariq of, “I would like to know where my mother is,” and I think I’ll leave it with that.

We do think that Tariq is going to look, but how is he going to find her? We don’t know who he’s going to know within federal law enforcement who will have access to that sort of information. Then again, Tasha may try to find a way to reach out to him, whether it be by leaving little clues or just finding a way to directly reach out … even if it is against the terms of what she is supposed to be doing.

What do you think is going to be coming for Tasha on Power Book II: Ghost, if anything?

