Power Book IV: Force: Premiere date hopes For Tommy Egan spin-off







After tonight's Power Book II: Ghost finale, it makes sense to be excited for Power Book IV: Force. How could you not be?

For those of you out there who are not aware, Power Book IV is the long-awaited spin-off focusing on Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan. It’s probably the most-anticipated among a lot of fans just because of Tommy’s presence, his history with Ghost, and the unlimited possibilities it presents. The hype for it increased dramatically thanks to Tommy showing up on Book II this weekend.

With that being said, there is still no clear timetable for Book IV to premiere. Robert Munic was named showrunner for the new series a little earlier this year, and we have to imagine that we’ll hear about production and a whole lot more at some point this year. It could premiere in late 2021 or early 2022, but some of it may just come down to when Starz wants to air it. They’ve got a lot of big decisions to make programming-wise, and that is without even mentioning the pandemic issuing all sorts of delays across the board. It’s still incredibly hard to film right now, and it’s not altogether clear as to when things are going to start to be any easier.

As for what we want on Power Book IV: Force, a lot of it begins with Tommy building a new life. We hope that 2-Bit is a part of it somehow, and that he can move forward rather than just focus solely on Ghost and that relationship from his past.

