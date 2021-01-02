The Bachelor spoilers: Matt James’ limo arrivals involve … goat hooves?







Monday night’s The Bachelor premiere is going to be on ABC in just a couple of days, and that means the arrival of many time-honored traditions. So what are we talking about here? Think in terms of a chance to learn about new lead Matt James, or see some of the show’s famous limo arrivals.

With this in mind, may we present the latest sneak peek below? This gives you a sense of what some of these introductions are going to be like. One suitor brings a stool to get closer to eye level with Matt, whereas another dances were way up to him. Another nearly trips going up a step, while someone else decides to wear goat hooves as a completely random fashion accessory. We still don’t have any clue how someone came up with that in advance.

While a lot of the intros we see on this show are fairly gimmicky, there is also a reason for them — it’s a way to stand out. A good lead will understand that a lot of the goofy intros are just ice-breakers, and you’ll get to know the true person inside. If you are doing a silly limo entrance, the best thing you can do is find something that at least suits you and embrace it. Make sure you stand out, and then follow that up with a more genuine conversation on the inside. You need to make a lasting impression on all fronts in a pretty short period of time in the event you want to make it past the first two episodes.

