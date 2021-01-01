The Bachelor premiere spoilers: Matt James’ game of chess (video)







Are you ready for the premiere of The Bachelor to arrive on ABC Monday? It’s going to be one of the early highlights of 2021, and there are a few things different from what we’ve seen before.

Take, for example, the beautiful Pennsylvania setting — it’s a very woodsy season of the show, and the vibe of this could be different than anything that we’ve seen before. Also, Matt James is the first Black male lead for the franchise, and he’s also the first lead in years without previous franchise experience. It’s going to create a different experience almost right away, and we are certainly curious to see some of what that looks like.

In the video below, you can get a sense of how Matt is approaching spending time with some of his women, as he plays an impromptu game of chess with one of his suitors. It’s fun and flirty, and also the sort of thing you’d expect to see on night one. Also, chess is currently in at the moment thanks to The Queen’s Gambit.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead in the premiere, be sure to check out a portion of the ABC press release:

A record-breaking 32 exceptional, beautiful women have come from all over the country to leave their everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the accomplished, handsome heartthrob from North Carolina. The bachelorettes pull out all the stops to catch his eye. One woman causes a stir by arriving in nothing but black lingerie and asks Matt to help her pick out an outfit from a rack of clothes.

But the drama is ratcheted up when dueling ladies arrive: one in a chauffeur-driven gold Bentley, only to be upstaged by another being carried in on a throne like Cleopatra, wearing a gold crown. Behold “the Queen”!

So yea, there’s going to be drama.

What do you want to see on the premiere of The Bachelor with Matt James?

