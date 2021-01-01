Why is Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole leaving Doctor Who, Graham & Ryan?







Why is Bradley Walsh leaving Doctor Who? What about Tosin Cole? Within this piece, we’ll talk all about that in the context of the new “Revolution of the Daleks” special.

If you’re someone who reads a lot of Doctor Who headlines online, then you’ve probably been aware of these exits for a good while now. The news was first revealed months ago, and there was at least some speculation on the subject beforehand.

When it comes to the world of Doctor Who, exits are just about inevitable. They happen on a fairly regular basis, and rarely ever is there any sort of controversy around them. The truth of the matter is that this is a demanding gig — think in terms of long filming hours and a lot of responsibilities that come with being a part of this franchise. It’s tradition that you stick with it for anywhere from 2-4 years before moving on and doing other things. With Walsh and Cole, we know that both of them are extremely busy — Bradley continued his hosting duties even while appearing on Doctor Who, while we know that Tosin already has some other parts lined up.

Ultimately, the exits of these two performers are geared mostly towards them getting a chance to do other things, while also having a fitting conclusion on this show. Because their departures were known in advance, Chris Chibnall had time to give Graham and Ryan some sort of send-off.

For those who don’t know as of yet, the plan is for Mandip Gill (Yaz) to remain with the series for the upcoming season 13, and we’ll have to wait in order to see if anyone else ends up joining her. For now, let’s just send Bradley and Tosin a fond farewell — you are always a part of the Doctor Who universe, even if you are no longer a part of the series proper.

