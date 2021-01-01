Doctor Who season 13 premiere date hopes for Jodie Whittaker, cast







Following today’s epic New Year’s Eve special, are you interested in knowing the Doctor Who season 13 return date, or more insight on what’s ahead?

The best way to kick things off here is with a reminder that there will, in fact, be another season coming on BBC One. As a matter of fact, filming has been underway for a little while now! Granted, filming for season 13 is in no way similar to what we’ve seen from filming for past seasons. Given that this is a global pandemic, everything is taking a little more time and there are further safety measures being taken than ever. The stories being told are also going to look at least somewhat different because of the limitations.

We’ve reported already that Chris Chibnall, the series’ lead writer and executive producer, is angling to have new episodes on the air as soon as possible. There are a number of metaphorical hoops that need to be jumped through in order to get us to that point, though. Take, for example, the need to ensure that there are episodes edited and ready to go — it’s not so simple as wrapping up filming and then you’re able to push things forward. There are a LOT of different things that you have to take on before getting to that point.

The overall episode order for season 13 is expected to be a little bit shorter than usual, with only eight episodes being produced. Go ahead and consider that another consequence of the pandemic. Jodie Whittaker is going to be back as The Doctor, and it’s been confirmed already that Mandip Gill will be joining her. Meanwhile, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh are each departing the show, though never say never on the idea of them coming back down the road.

