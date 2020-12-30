Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 5 and beyond







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? If you are hungry for a specific answer to this question, we’ll certainly have an answer here. Beyond just that, there’s a whole lot more to discuss!

Let’s kick things off here, of course, by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment on the network tonight. As for the reasoning behind that, it’s really rather simple: We’re still in the midst of the holiday season. While we recognize that today is not exactly a holiday, it’s so close to one. Not only that, but we know that a lot of viewers are still off doing other things. CBS wants this to be a show that goes on for many more years and because of that, they don’t want to compromise the ratings for the sake of getting episodes on the air sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, you still have a little ways to go in general before the series is back on the air. How long are we waiting? Think in terms of until Wednesday, January 13. The show has certainly given you something to be excited about in the interim, as “The Carrot or The Stick” is the exciting continuation of the arc that we first saw at the end of 2020, and it’s one that will feature Ray doing whatever he can to survive while Jason and his one-time Bravo colleagues do their part in order to find him. The synopsis below has more insight:

“The Carrot or The Stick” – With no leads on Ray’s whereabouts, Jason pushes Bravo team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate their missing brother. Meanwhile, Ray tries to survive captivity, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Jan. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, there is a LOT more to come beyond this episode, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer for other details.

