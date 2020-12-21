SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 photo: Can Ray save himself?







When SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 airs in the new year, there’s no doubt Ray Perry is in a perilous spot. There’s no guarantee if he will live or die after being captured, and the last attempt to rescue him ended up falling flat on its face.

Now, Ray is facing another set of obstacles as he is stranded from the rest of his former team, and the photo above hints to some of what is going to be coming. As you can tell, things are not going altogether great for Neil Brown Jr.’s character. He remains isolated, and at the start of this episode there may not be all that much in the way of clear leads on where Ray is or how to find him.

With a lot of this in mind, there’s another intriguing possibility to ponder over here: What are the chances that Ray saves himself? Can he find a way to escape this situation? We think this photo is further evidence that he’s thinking through some of his options. Granted, even if he were to get away, that doesn’t mean that he is out of the woods as there are some other obstacles that could be coming around every corner for him.

We know that in this episode, Jason is going to do almost everything that he can in order to ensure that Ray is found, and that really leads to the following question: How far is he willing to go? What sort of trouble could he ultimately find himself in? There could be a rescue within this episode, but also a great cost. Prepare yourself for either option in advance.

