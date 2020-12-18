SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 return date confirmed; Ray Perry’s fight







Luckily, CBS is not making you wait all that long after this past episode to learn the SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 return date. We’ve now got that within!

We had heard yesterday that the series is going to be coming back in January; how, we can go ahead and pin that down as January 13. This isn’t too big of a hiatus, all things considered, and that’s a good thing when you look at what happened at the end of this past episode. Do you really think anyone is going to want to wait all that long for resolution? Ray Perry is still in danger, and it is going to be up to Bravo Team in order to find him and ensure that he is okay when the dust settles.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

“The Carrot or The Stick” – With no leads on Ray’s whereabouts, Jason pushes Bravo team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate their missing brother. Meanwhile, Ray tries to survive captivity, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Jan. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The important thing you gotta remember here is that even in the event that Ray survives, this isn’t going to be the sort of thing that he recovers from overnight. He’s hanging by a thread right now and there are so many questions you have to wonder about what he’s going to want out of his life after this.

Also, there’s another big question for Jason and Bravo: Are they still Bravo? After everything that they’ve gone through, is this going to make them want to get out into the field together again? It’s absolutely something that we’re thinking about now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







