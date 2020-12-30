NCIS season 18: Return to filming delayed amidst virus case surge







While NCIS season 18 is still slated to return to CBS on January 19, the cast and crew will be waiting a while longer to return to set.

According to a report from Deadline, both the flagship show and NCIS: Los Angeles are each going to be back at work a week later than originally planned. The shows were set to re-enter production on Monday, January 4; now, the plan is for them to return on January 11.

This move is being done in conjunction with recommendations from Los Angeles County as much of Southern California is experiencing a massive surge in virus cases. While TV and film productions are still technically open amidst the modified stay-at-home order, there are extra precautions being taken at this time.

As with all things in this current era, safety has to come first and foremost. This is something that many people out there may have expected as we got back into the start of production for a number of different shows. Until a vaccine is widely available to a lot of people out there, it’s going to be hard for things to move forward perfectly. There will be delays and extra precautions and we are all better for it.

We know that the original plan was for NCIS to film sixteen episodes this season, eight less than usual in order to accommodate the late start to filming this past fall and also some of the added precautions. What remains to be seen at this point is whether or not that order will change. We’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that the January 19 return will change, so for now, we’ll just continue to expect that there will be two episodes airing on that day. This installment will get us closer to figuring out the mystery of Fornell and Gibbs that has been there for most of the season.

Of course, this is a situation that will continue to develop, and we’ll have more updates on it over time. (Photo: CBS.)

