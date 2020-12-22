





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’re a few days away from Christmas, and everyone is inevitably looking for escapism. Couldn’t they find that with Mark Harmon and the rest of the cast?

In theory, the answer to that question is “yes,” but the only escapism you’re going to find tonight is in the form of a repeat. There is no new episode of the show on tonight, and there will not be until mid-January. It’s a long time to wait, and CBS seems to be thinking that they can make up for this absence with a pair of installments airing consecutively on the same night. It’s a chance to get way more insight on the Tobias Fornell drug-ring story, in addition to getting more insight on McGee’s personal life with Delilah.

In the event you haven’t heard about episodes 4 and 5 as of yet, take a look at the details below!

Season 18 episode 4, “Sunburn” – McGee and his wife Delilah’s (Margo Harshman) Bahamian vacation turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking of a dead escape room manager has ties to the island. Also, Gibbs fears the worst when his search for Fornell leads to blood, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

Season 18 episode 5, “Head of the Snake” – Gibbs and Fornell’s crusade to find the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter Emily’s overdose comes to a climax. Also, Gibbs and Vance finally let the team in on a case that has dangerous implications, on NCIS, at a special time, Tuesday, Jan. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the end of these two episodes, we should at least be inching closer to the present after spending most of the season in the past. Along the way, we certainly hope we can get an answer as to why Gibbs shot McGee and how we get to that point. (He obviously didn’t shoot to kill, but still.)

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 episodes 4 and 5?

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 episodes 4 and 5?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

