NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, fiancee Amanda Pacheco expecting baby

In a new post on Instagram, the actor (also known for That 70’s Show) and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco confirmed that the two of them are expecting their first baby together. This news comes many months after their engagement (which was announced on January 1), and the two have done their best throughout the past year to encourage others during such a difficult time. Wilmer’s already received congratulatory comments from many of his friends and colleagues, including his NCIS co-star Emily Wickersham, who went so far as to create a separate Instagram Story celebrating the news.

Earlier this fall, Wilmer said on The Talk that he and his fiancee were in no hurry to get married, largely because they wanted to do so at an appropriate time when they can celebrate with many of their friends and family members. Thinking about responsibility in a time like this is admirable, and after everything they’ve gone through in 2020, this is certainly a signal that they will be kicking off the new year on a high note.

As for NCIS, the series is poised to return following a lengthy hiatus on Tuesday, January 19 with two new episodes. (Read more about those here.) These are poised to continue the mystery of what is going on with Gibbs and Fornell, and soon after that we will begin to leap forward towards more of a present-day environment. Beyond that for Wilmer, we know that there are some more plans to explore Torres’ backstory.

