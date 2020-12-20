NCIS season 18 episode 5 photo: Is everyone in on the secret?







NCIS season 18 episode 5 is poised to be a big one when it comes to the mythology of this season — and it is also a part of a two-hour event.

In the event that you haven’t heard the news already, there are going to be two episodes of NCIS airing on Tuesday, January 19. The first one revolves more around McGee and Delilah, but there is going to be an update on the Fornell storyline, as well. That will carry over directly into the events of the second episode, which could explain why the two are airing the same night. It should also help compensate for the fact that the show is off the air for another month still, give or take.

So what can we expect to see over the course of this second episode? “Head of the Snake” will be about Gibbs and Fornell inching closer to answers, but also the rest of the team starting to get clued in, as well, as to what’s been going on. This is probably one of the reasons why you see Torres and Fornell together in the photo above =– in general, there should be an opportunity here to see some unusual character pairings, and that is something that intrigues us greatly.

As for whether or not we’ll get all of the answers on the Fornell story in this episode, we’ll have to wait and see; we just know that it will get us closer at least to the idea of resolution.

