NCIS season 18 episode 4 spoilers: What are Bishop, Torres doing?







In the event you did not know, NCIS season 18 episode 4 is entitled “Sunburn” and is currently set to air on Tuesday, January 19. This is going to be a big McGee – Delilah story that we’ve heard about for months now, as the two spend the bulk of the hour in a tropical destination.

As is often the case with this show, though, the entire hour won’t be constructed of just getaways, relaxation, and romantic conversations for Sean Murray and Margo Harshman’s characters. Instead, the two are going to find connections between events at their vacation locale and a case NCIS is working on — which ties into the photo of Bishop and Torres above. Based on what we’re seeing here, the two are probably not on the island but instead are working a little bit more locally in order to find answers.

Are we excited about seeing these two characters working together to solve a case? Of course, but we don’t want to read anything more into it for now. There may be a better opportunity to gauge the future for Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham’s characters, but it may take some time to get there. We’re most intrigued about when the show catches up to the present. That will be a pretty sizable time jump from where things are set now, and the writers could do something like a new Bishop/Torres relationship to better show the passage of time. If nothing else, maybe going through the pandemic will allow each one to realize more of what is important to them.

