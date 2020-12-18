NCIS season 18 episode 5 spoilers: The Fornell story accelerates







NCIS season 18 episode 5 could prove to be the most important installment of the season so far. Why is that? It all traces back to the Fornell story that began in season 16. Through most of this season, we’ve seen the show inch closer to answers, with Mark Harmon and Joe Spano’s characters each working to track those responsible for the drug ring. This episode is entitled “Head of the Snake,” and that is a reminder that the end is near.

If the title isn’t somehow a reminder, how about the photo above? We’ve already seen via a flash-forward that an airfield is a key part of this story. At the very least, it is a setting where Gibbs shoots McGee, likely in an effort to keep him from staying on his trail. Obviously, we don’t think that Jethro one do anything to permanently harm one of his beloved agents.

NCIS season 18 episode 5 is actually the second of two episodes airing on January 19 (read more over here about the first installment), and you can learn more in the synopsis below:

“Head of the Snake” – Gibbs and Fornell’s crusade to find the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter Emily’s overdose comes to a climax. Also, Gibbs and Vance finally let the team in on a case that has dangerous implications, on NCIS, at a special time, Tuesday, Jan. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Given that the team never discussed fully the drug-ring case at the end of this past season, we do wonder if we’re pushing forward in the timeline somewhat here. We know that soon after this, the show could be inching closer to present-day and there could be a lot that is different here. We know that NCIS is making us wait a long time for the payoff, so let’s go ahead and hope that it’s worth it.

