NCIS season 18 episode 4 return date revealed; new ‘Sunburn’ details







For everyone out there who loves NCIS, we’re pleased to finally present the season 18 episode 4 return date at CBS! Not only that, but we’ve got some other insight all about what lies ahead.

Let’s start things off with this: The fact that you’re going to be waiting a little bit longer than so many of us first hoped. The series is back on CBS come Tuesday, January 19. Here is the silver lining: There will be two episodes airing on the night! The first episode (the focus of this article) is entitled “Sunburn,” and we’ve been hinting for a while that this is the big McGee episode featuring the return of Margo Harshman as Delilah.

For some more NCIS video coverage, be sure to watch our take on this past episode below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our playlist for all sorts of other updates.

Based on what we’re hearing, this could be a fun hour of TV! Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS season 18 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Sunburn” – McGee and his wife Delilah’s (Margo Harshman) Bahamian vacation turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking of a dead escape room manager has ties to the island. Also, Gibbs fears the worst when his search for Fornell leads to blood, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

We’re not going to pretend that the mission for this episode is altogether brand-new to the crime TV world. After all, we have seen so many variations of this solve-a-crime-on-vacation story. Yet, almost every single one of them proves to be a good time, and we’re rather fond of the idea of McGee and Delilah getting to solve this case together. It’s not like they are going to have a lot of help on the scene from the rest of NCIS.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including some filming updates via Wilmer Valderrama

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 18 episode 4?

Are you glad to see Delilah back in the world of the show? Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around to get some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







