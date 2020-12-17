NCIS season 18: The latest Wilmer Valderrama filming update







We know that NCIS season 18 has been on hiatus for a little over a week now, but is work being done still behind the scenes? Well, the short answer to that question is a “yes.”

In a new post on his official Instagram Stories, series star Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that production is still going as of this evening — we don’t know what episode the team is on right now, but odds are they are at least a few ahead of where the show is in its current run on CBS.

Should it be a surprise that NCIS is still in production? Not exactly. We’re sure that it will be shutting down before long for the holidays, but odds are that the cast and crew want to make up for lost time as long as they can. Remember that the show got off to a much later start this year than usual, and the episode order is going to be 16 — down from the 24 that they usually do.

So what are we expecting for Valderrama’s Nick Torres moving forward this season? We’re sure that at the forefront of the story moving forward will be his relationship with Bishop — at least once we get back to the present timeline. Wilmer said recently on The Talk that the show will address what’s going on with the two of them, though he didn’t confirm that their relationship would be taking a romantic turn.

Meanwhile, there’s always a chance we could see Torres’ past explored a little bit more — remember that Nick does have a sister that we haven’t heard about in a while.

