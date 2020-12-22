Last Man Standing season 9: A slight change to premiere timeslot







If you are psyched to see the Last Man Standing season 9 premiere on Fox early next month, there is some information you should know.

Originally, the network was planning to air the Tim Allen sitcom — which is heading into its final season — on Sunday, January 3 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, following the premiere of Call the Kat with Mayim Bialik. It will still be airing on that same day, just at a slightly later time according to Deadline. The premiere is now scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Eastern, following a new episode of The Simpsons.

So why the change-up? It’s largely because of Fox’s desire to air new animated comedy The Great North after the Call Me Kat premiere, and it’s really all about them trying to capture as much of an NFL lead-in audience as possible. Because football viewers will bleed into Call Me Kat, Fox wants to give another new property a shot immediately afterwards. To be frank, they’re not as invested in getting big ratings for Last Man Standing at this point given that it’s the final season. They’ll air the whole season out and, pending another shock revival, that will be it. They also probably know that its devoted audience will be there no matter where the show is on the schedule. We’ve seen that already with the series airing on Thursdays and Fridays, and that’s just considering the Fox side of things and not when the show aired on ABC. (With this said, we expect lower numbers for Last Man Standing at 9:30 than we did at 8:30 on January 3.)

So be sure to set your calendars appropriately, and remember that Last Man Standing will be moving to its standard Thursday night timeslot starting on January 7. We expect it to air there for the remainder of the series.

