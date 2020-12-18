Last Man Standing season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Full ‘Dual Time’ details!







If you love Last Man Standing, then you’ve probably heard already that Tim Allen is going to be reprising his Home Improvement character of Tim Taylor. This isn’t something that we ever expected to see, given that The Tool Man has been buried so far within TV lore.

We should have considered this possible, given that Last Man Standing has long found itself okay to break the fourth wall … and they are more than fine seemingly do it here in an inventive way. “Dual Time” is the title for the crossover episode, which is a reference both to the dual roles and also the classic Tool Time show. We’d heard a few details about how Taylor’s appearance came about already, but the full synopsis below gives you some additional insight:

The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike. Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan defend their favorite comic book writer to Mandy and Kristen, and Mike struggles with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog in the all-new “Dual Time” time period premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 7 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-901) (TV-PG L)

We should point out that even though this episode was the first one to film for season 9, it’s actually the second one to air. (The premiere is coming on January 3 in a special timeslot.) The reason we’re waiting for the crossover is to first set up the parameters for the new season. Also, the premiere is airing after NFL and should get a generous ratings bump of its own. We’re rather curious to see if more viewers opt to check out this episode due to the presence of a character viewers haven’t seen in years.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing right now, including what it was like for Allen to step into his old role again

What do you want to see on Last Man Standing season 9 episode 2, based on early details?

Share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other details. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







