Last Man Standing season 9: Tim Allen on Tim Taylor’s shock appearance







Entering Last Man Standing season 9, there were a lot of things that we were expecting to see. Yet, a cameo from Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor was not one of them. This is a character Tim Allen hasn’t played in so many years, and he had the challenge of playing this character and Mike Baxter in a single scene. That’s a lot to take on!

We knew that this was going to be an acting challenge for Allen, but what we didn’t expect that it was going to be emotional in the way that it was. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, the actor cited the death of Earl Hindman (who played Wilson on Home Improvement) as one of the reasons why it was so challenging:

“It was very peculiar to do both parts, I’ll tell you that. It was challenging for me to do both parts and kind of emotional … I adored [Earl] and we kind of brought that up in the story. I started thinking about all the history I had with that TV show, how I compare it to my life on this show. It’s all about loss, is all I kept saying in that episode.”

It sounds as though Last Man Standing is writing in Hindman’s death into the story for Tim Taylor, and there are some other changes in his life, as well. In general, it seems like coping with change is going to be a big part of both Tim and Mike Baxter’s stories, as they each have to figure out next steps. Remember that in Last Man Standing, Mike has to figure out what the future holds for Outdoor Man.

Remember that Last Man Standing premieres on January 3; meanwhile, the Home Improvement crossover will be happening on January 7.

