NCIS season 18 episode 4: A behind-the-scenes look at McGee episode







If you’ve been following some of the news about NCIS season 18 episode 4 for a while now, then you may know this is a huge McGee episode. In “Sunburn,” you’re going to see Sean Murray’s character get a spotlight as he and Delilah spend some time by themselves in a tropical locale.

Of course, nothing goes according to plan — largely because things rarely ever go according to plan within the world of this show. The two characters are going to find a connection to a new case, and we imagine that both of them are going to put on their metaphorical detective caps for a good chunk of the hour.

One of the things that we love about this episode on paper is just that it’s going to feel different. There’s a unique setting at its core, and we think that this in itself goes a long way in helping the story stand out from the pack. Beyond just that, though, there’s also going to be a chance in here to see a personal touch behind the scenes! Rocky Carroll is directing, and while we’ve seen him helm episodes before, it’s always exciting behind the scenes. The photo above of Carroll and Murray is a unique behind-the-scenes peek presented by CBS.

What we love about someone from the cast directing here and there is just that the cast knows them so well, and there’s also that personal level of empathy. Carroll knows what it’s like to be in a series-regular position, so he can deliver some great stuff.

