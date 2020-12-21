The Expanse season 7: Could it be considered outside of Amazon?







If you’ve been following a lot of news lately on The Expanse, then you probably know already that the show has been renewed for a sixth and final season. Or, is it really going to be the final season at all?

Here’s the crazy thing with this show: It’s already been saved once, as Amazon picked up the series after its original cancellation at Syfy. It’s therefore possible in theory that someone else could pick the series up again. There are more books that could be adapted, though (spoiler alert!) those contain a significant time jump that would create logistical challenges for the current cast.

For the time being, it does seem as though the door is being left slightly ajar for there to be more down the road. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on the subject, here is what showrunner Naren Shankar had to say on the subject:

“You know, honestly, that would be more of a question for our studio, for Alcon … They control the property, but what I will say is that there’s definitely more to tell and I’m sure Ty and Daniel would say exactly the same thing. But yeah, that’s probably about as much as I can say at this point.”

For us personally, we’re looking at The Expanse as a story that will more than likely end after season 6. You never want to say never, but it’s difficult sometimes to find alternative suitors for shows, especially one so late in its run. At this point, we just have endless gratitude that a science-fiction series set in space managed to make it to a season 6. That is an extremely difficult thing to do in this present world.

